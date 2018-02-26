Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

Carrie Underwood still hasn’t shown the world her face since getting stiches after a fall back in November, but she’s getting a little bit closer.

The singer showed a little more of her face in a selfie with hubby Mike Fisher. The a black and white picture has a big red “X” covering both of their mouths, as a way to shine a light on modern day slavery. “Together, we’re in it to end it!” Carrie wrote in the caption. “Help us shine a light on modern day slavery. @enditmovement #enditmovement.”