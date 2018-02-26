Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today
Carrie Underwood still hasn’t shown the world her face since getting stiches after a fall back in November, but she’s getting a little bit closer.
The singer showed a little more of her face in a selfie with hubby Mike Fisher. The a black and white picture has a big red “X” covering both of their mouths, as a way to shine a light on modern day slavery. “Together, we’re in it to end it!” Carrie wrote in the caption. “Help us shine a light on modern day slavery. @enditmovement #enditmovement.”
- And it sounds like Carrie still isn’t comfortable letting everyone see her scar yet. According to Hollywood Life she isn’t happy with how it’s healing. “Carrie has been advised by her doctor to wait and see how the scar heals and fades naturally first of all, before considering any kind of plastic surgery procedures,” an insider shares. “Carrie is trying her best to be patient but she can’t help being frustrated, because she feels that the scar isn’t fading at all.” The insider adds, “When Carrie looks in the mirror, it’s the first thing she sees, and the only thing she can focus on.”
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.