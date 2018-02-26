Photo: Courtesy Big Machine

By Scott T. Sterling

In might be a good six months before the NFL revs up for the 2018-19 season, but Florida Georgia Line is already ready for some football.

The good-time country boys have revealed that they’ll be performing a free show in downtown Nashville to commemorate the unveiling of the Tennessee Titans’ new uniforms, the team’s first new look in almost 20 years.

The free event is set for 7 p.m. on April 4 at Broadway and First Avenue, which is just a hop, skip and a jump from Florida Georgia Line’s restaurant, FGL House (via Tennessean).

While the duo was initially asked to drop by for a brief acoustic performance, the band came up with a different plan.

“We were like, ‘If we’re going to play Nashville, we need to do it right. Let’s rock this thing,’” Brian Kelley told the newspaper. “We’re just jacked. Nashville is a bull’s-eye for everyone to come to right now. Anytime we can represent the city and the Titans, we’re stepping our game up. We’re just thankful.”

FGL shared the news on Twitter, with Kelly making sure fans know to expect a full-blown show: “We’re bringing pyro.”

