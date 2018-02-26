Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

Kacey Musgraves dropped two new songs on Friday (February 23), ahead of her forthcoming album Golden Hour, and now the country singer is explaining the story behind “Space Cowboy.”

“One day I was out at the barn watching this stallion charging powerfully from one end of the arena to the other, bucking and galloping at full speed all alone,” she writes on Instagram. “Though I was ‘safe’ on the other side of the arena wall, it kinda scared me when he came flying toward me..barely stopping in time. My riding teacher saw him coming at me and yelled at me to move away. I said ‘I’m fine! The gate is closed!’ to which she said, ‘Girl – when they wanna go they will go…there ain’t no point in even shuttin’ the gate.’ It really made a mark on me when she said that and I wrote it down. SPACE COWBOY came a couple days after with @shanemcanally + @lukerobert ✨Make peace with what doesn’t belong. You’ll find something better.”

The song vividly comes to life in picturesque lyrics of the great frontier, cowboys and old Western films as Musgraves uses the cowboy metaphor for a relationship that has come to an end.

“Sunsets fade and love does too / Yeah, we had our day in the sun / When a horse wants to run ain’t no sense in closing the gate / So you can have your space, cowboy,” she sings on the chorus.

Musgraves is currently performing the track while on The Breakers Tour with Little Big Town.