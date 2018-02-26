Filed Under:Kane Brown

Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kane Brown is working on new music, and it sounds like he’s making some hits.

Related: Kane Brown and Fiancée Share ‘Me & U’ Dance Routine: Watch

The singer jumped on Instagram to share a brief snippet of a very new catchy track that he’s currently crafting.

“Ready to get in the studio,” Brown captioned the video of the new song which features a chorus built around the phrase “one thing right.”

It’s not the only new music tease Brown has offered of late. Earlier this month, the singer shared another brief clip of a new song, also tentatively titled “One Night Only” and slated for his highly anticipated sophomore full-length.

“New song me and the boys wrote today,” Kane wrote with the video, calling it a “summer smash.”

Check out both posts below.

Ready to get in the studio 💯

A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live