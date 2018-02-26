Filed Under:American Rock 'N Roll Music Video, kid rock music video, Kid Rock New Music Video

By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Kid Rock released the music video for “American Rock ‘n Roll” on Sunday.

The song is the fourth single off his latest album, Sweet Southern Sugar.

The video features the Detroit musician performing alongside his band at what appears to be an abandoned drive-in movie theater.

 

