Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy not only competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, but also took some time to do some good while in South Korea. He worked with the Human Society International to shut down a South Korean dog farm. He’s arranged to take all 90 pups to the U.S. and Canada where they can find proper homes. Of course he kept one special pup, Beemo, for himself.

“It’s not my place to impose western ideals on the people here,” Kenworthy writes on Instagram. “The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty.” Dog meat, known as Gaegogi, is a typical Korean delicacy. However, the means used to kill the animals is considered cruel and inhumane.

This isn’t the first time Kensworthy has done good doggy deeds. He also saved five stray dogs at the 2014 Sochi games in Russia.

 

