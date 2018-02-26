(credit: Marc Nader/WYCD)

When I saw the tweet from Scotty McCreery that his song “Five More Minutes” hit number one in country, I was SO excited!!!! If you listen to me closely on 99.5 WYCD then you know I’m a die hard Scotty fan and I predicted this song would be number one. It’s a masterpiece! Fire it up Scotty!

First #1 single!!! FIVE MORE MINUTES! Fire it up!!! pic.twitter.com/mz3oIPTaFn — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) February 25, 2018

Scotty McCreery’s new album Seasons Change is set to be released on March 16th, just 6 days ahead of our Jammin’ for Joseph benefit concert on March 22nd. Tickets are still available for the big show with Russell Dickerson at The Fillmore Detroit. Don’t miss your chance to see Scotty McCreery and help us raise money for Team Josesph.

Let’s take a look back at this great interview with Scotty from last October. We sat and chatted about his new album and his amazing song, Five More Minutes.