(Courtesy of Fox)

I guess when you’ve been a writer for the longest-running show on television you get really good at your job. So good in fact that you start writing about the future before it even happens.

Hey, that pretty much seems to be exactly what the writers of FOX’s The Simpsons have done this past weekend. Excuse me, have done AGAIN!

Hey, any fan can tell you they predicted Lady Gaga doing a Super Bowl halftime show and the Donald Trump presidency, and now they can add an Olympic gold prediction to their resume.

Because in an episode eight years ago—fittingly entitled “Boy Meets Curl,”—the writers predicted a gold-medal run for the USA men’s curling team.

.@TheSimpsons Congratulations to us men's gold medal curling team! Good predictions can come true too! pic.twitter.com/GhbngpzMUv — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 24, 2018

The episode saw Homer and Marge lead Team USA to a gold medal, beating out Sweden and Russia in that episode to claim the top prize. Obviously, the show didn’t get this prediction 100 percent correct—it was Russia and Switzerland.

Hey maybe they got it completely right, I mean who doesn’t confuse those two countries?

Source: SNIPdaily