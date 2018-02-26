By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

(Courtesy of Fox)

I guess when you’ve been a writer for the longest-running show on television you get really good at your job. So good in fact that you start writing about the future before it even happens.

Hey, that pretty much seems to be exactly what the writers of FOX’s The Simpsons have done this past weekend. Excuse me, have done AGAIN!

Hey, any fan can tell you they predicted Lady Gaga doing a Super Bowl halftime show and the Donald Trump presidency, and now they can add an Olympic gold prediction to their resume.

Because in an episode eight years ago—fittingly entitled “Boy Meets Curl,”—the writers predicted a gold-medal run for the USA men’s curling team.

The episode saw Homer and Marge lead Team USA to a gold medal, beating out Sweden and Russia in that episode to claim the top prize. Obviously, the show didn’t get this prediction 100 percent correct—it was Russia and Switzerland.

Hey maybe they got it completely right, I mean who doesn’t confuse those two countries?

Source: SNIPdaily

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live