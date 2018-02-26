By Rob Stone

ROYAL OAK, MI - AUGUST 12 : Vehicles sit submerged in water along I-75 August 12, 2014 in Royal Oak, Michigan. Severe rain from yesterday's storm flooded local streets, highways, and homes in the Detroit Metropolitan area experiencing the worst flash flooding in decades. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

By: Rob Stone

Many people in Michigan dealt with rising waters last week and while it was a huge inconvenience for most, some took to the flooded streets to have some fun! We joke about getting your boats out when the streets flood, but some folks in Kalamazoo decided to actually bust out the jet-skis and have a riot.

The video of the ridiculousness has now gone viral with over 2 million views. No word on if jet skiing on flooded streets is legal or not, but I’m sure it’s frowned upon.

