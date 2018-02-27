By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Chris Cornell recorded a song for an upcoming Johnny Cash album using one of Cash’s poems. The song “You Never Knew My Mind” was written by Cash and recorded by Cornell and has now been released as Cornell’s first posthumous track.

“You Never Knew My Mind” is part of a list of poems coming to life by artists like Cornell, Kacey Musgraves, Elvis Costello and Willie Nelson. Their renditions of his work will be featured on the upcoming “Johnny Cash: Forever Words.”

In a new behind the scenes video, Cornell cites Cash as one of his favorite artists that influenced his songs and recordings. Cash covered one of Soundgarden’s tracks, “Rusty Rage” back in 1996 and that’s what made Cash such a presence in Cornell’s life. “Johnny Cash: Forever Words” is due out April 6th.

Source: Forever Words

