(99.5 WYCD) — Today is IHOP NATIONAL PANCAKE DAY!!!

From 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. today, IHOP is giving away pancakes! This family-friendly tradition aims to raise needed funds and awareness for Beaumont Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

For every short stack of buttermilk pancakes served, IHOP guests are invited to make a voluntary donation to Beaumont Children’s to help improve the lives of pediatric patients.

Their goal is to raise $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations, and to make their customer’s happy with their delicious pancakes!

Since 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has raised about $30 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for pediatric patients across the country — including the more than 200,000 children treated annually at Beaumont Children’s.

So grab some pancakes today and support a great cause!

