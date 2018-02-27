Antoniodiaz | Dreamstime.com

There is a government offering free surgery to the poor, even cosmetic breast surgery!

This is happening in one state in India, where the health minister said, “Why should beauty treatment not be available to the poor?” Breast surgery for medical reasons is already provided for the less fortunate, but now implant procedures are free for those to help with self confidence.”

Some people are praising the benefit, including a doctor who said: “There is a psychological benefit. Many girls who have larger breasts don’t like to go out. There is no reason this surgery should be restricted from the poor.”

But some are not giving support, including the former state health director who said, “State funds are required for emerging non communicable diseases and communicable diseases. It is sad that we are now focusing on beauty instead of life saving surgeries.” Details here.