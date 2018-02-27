Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Blake Shelton’s “Country Music Freaks” tour is only a couple of weeks old and he’s already surprised fans with an appearance by his girlfriend. During a concert in Moline, Illinois this past weekend, Blake was joined by Gwen Stefani for their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which appeared on her last album.

And this wasn’t the only time the pair spent together this weekend. They also helped celebrate Gwen’s son Apollo’s fourth birthday, and even dressed up for the occasion.

Gwen shared pics from the bash on her Instagram story showing them donning Scooby-Doo-inspired costumes, with Gwen dressing as Daphne, and Blake as Shaggy.

Source: Rolling Stone