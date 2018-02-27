So many great charity events around town and ‘Hometown Rundown’ is your community connection brought to you by Neurocore! If you are involved with a charity event or fundraiser, please email WYCD so we can support it. Email roxanne.steele@entercom.com

Here’s a few you can support!

Nicky & Jalob’s Great Bike Fundraiser at McGeady’s Town Pub 39 S. Monroe St. in Monroe on March 2nd 5p – 9p. Come support these 2 boys with special needs and raise money so they can get their adaptive bikes! Bring the family and enjoy pictures with Easter Bunny, tons of raffle drawings including a chance to win tickets for Shania Twain at Little Caesar’s Arena on June 15th, food and more! For more information, please contact Tammy Cooper at 734-819-7018 or CLICK HERE to see their facebook event page.

I Heart Dogs Rescue 3rd Annual Big Dogs Adoption Event at their Haven in Warren located at 22415 Groesbeck Hwy this Saturday, March 3rd 12-4pm. Help these big dogs find their forever homes and take advantage of special adoption fees! Big dogs need love too!! For more info visit their website www.iheartdogs.org

Crop for Paws Women’s Retreat Weekend hosted by the Plea Foundation on March 23rd- 25th at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Troy. Enjoy a weekend with the girls relaxing and getting pampered for a great cause!! Proceeds from this weekend will go towards purchasing K9 bulletproof vests and other needed equipment to K9 officers in need. Deadline to register is fast approaching. Use the promo code word WYCD when your register. For more info visit www.foundation.plea.net/events/

Walk MS 2018 Detroit is Sunday May 6th at Comerica Park. Site opens at 9 a.m and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Walk MS is not only in Detroit this spring, but all over the state of Michigan. Visit www.walkMS.org for more details and stayed tuned for details on how to join Team WYCD!

Taylor Cert gathers the 2nd Tuesday of every month. Each month is a new topic! Visit Taylorcert.org/peptalks for full 2018 schedule!

Wigs 4 Kids is one of the great organizations in Michigan we love supporting! If you or someone you know would like to donate it for kids with cancer please visit www.wigs4kids.org

Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit is always in need of volunteers and donations! Their “Truckloads of Hope” kicks of March 1st at any of the participating Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers showrooms. In need of household supplies and toiletries. Donations from the drive will benefit The Capuchin Services Center. For more info visit www.cskdetroit.org