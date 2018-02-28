Photo: Courtesy Sony Music Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Kendrick Lamar, meet Cam.

Country singer Cam has revealed that Lamar’s music videos were a big influence when it came time to craft the engaging and eye-catching clip for her current hit, “Diane.”

Cam was so taken with visuals from the GRAMMY award winner that she arranged a meeting with the Compton rapper to talk about his process.

“‘How do you pull off these amazing videos, these videos are visually just so beautiful,'” Cam told Taste of Country about her chat with Lamar. “And he was just like, ‘Go back and look at the early videos, they weren’t good and we got better.’

“They have all these little ways that they get into the space and what they control and what they write,” Cam added. “It was really nice to get a clear vision.”

The singer was so inspired that she wrote and created the concept for the “Diane” video.

“We worked with a director who’s so great at just making the whole thing come together in a really beautiful way,” she said of the final product. “It’s my story, I want to tell it the way I want to tell it visually. There’s not a lot of women on the radio right now and especially a woman talking to another woman, having that be the thing, I felt like it was really important.”

