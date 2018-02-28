Asst. Police Chief Justin Durrett was a loving father of two children
Just last week we shared the story about Carrie Underwood’s childhood friend who was seriously injured back home in Oklahoma.   Josh Durrett suffered multiple injuries from a rollover car crash on the morning of Feb. 11th.  Durrett was on his way into work to the local police department in Checotha, Oklahoma when the crash happened.

The Checotah, Okla., Police Department shared news of Justin Durrett’s death on Facebook.

“On Monday February 26th Asst. Chief Durrett succumbed to his injuries after a courageous battle. Asst. Police Chief Justin Durrett is a 13-year veteran of the Checotah Police Department and is a loving father of two children and a loving son,” the post read.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Durrett family, Carrie Underwood, and the community of Checotha, Oklahoma.  I feel like sharing this beautiful song and performance from Carrie Udnerwood.

 

