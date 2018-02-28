Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today
Miranda Lambert may be dealing with another heartache. A new report in “In Touch” (along with multiple other outlets) claims that she and beau Anderson East have called it quits after more than two years together.
A source claims the pair “grew apart” while they were each on tour, and that Anderson was the one who decided to end it. The insider notes, “She didn’t see it coming.” Meanwhile another source claims Anderson wasn’t the one to end the relationship, but so far neither side has confirmed anything.
One thing’s for sure, being with Miranda certainly helped Anderson’s career. As one insider noted, “”Dating Miranda took him to the top of the musical A-list.”
