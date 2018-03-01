By Rob Stone
By: Rob Stone & Holly Hutton

Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with The Rob + Holly Show’s new flavor of ice cream at Treat Dreams in Ferndale and Detroit! It’s available today and you can even watch how it was made in the webisode below.

Rob + Holly’s “Country Roads” is made with Oreo milk, Oreo’s and of course, peanut butter!!! Enjoy!

