By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The title track of Devin Dawson‘s debut album, “Dark Horse,” is an insightful song about the singer and his likes, dislikes and a few quirks. It opens with the lines “People always ask why I wear black,
Where’d I get my style and why I never smile in pictures . . .”

According to Devin, however, he DOES smile in pictures. At least in his own way. He tells us:  “I didn’t write that line. I wrote that song with two of my best friends and that was one of the lines where like if I hadn’t written it with them I couldn’t have like seen things about myself that are so true. Like, I don’t notice that. I don’t look at myself when I’m getting a picture taken though, you know, and for me that just is my smile. That’s just how I smile, and so it’s just something that I kind of realized was me. It’s not like a thing that I’m trying to do. It’s kind of been funny though because I sing that song and then when I do meet-and-greets and stuff people are like, ‘Can you smile in this one,’ and I’m like, ‘That is how I smile (laughs). That is my smile,’ you know?”

Devin has a lot to smile about these days because his debut single, “All On Me,” is a Top Five hit and climbing. He performed the song last night on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon during his debut appearance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live