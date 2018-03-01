The title track of Devin Dawson‘s debut album, “Dark Horse,” is an insightful song about the singer and his likes, dislikes and a few quirks. It opens with the lines “People always ask why I wear black,

Where’d I get my style and why I never smile in pictures . . .”

According to Devin, however, he DOES smile in pictures. At least in his own way. He tells us: “I didn’t write that line. I wrote that song with two of my best friends and that was one of the lines where like if I hadn’t written it with them I couldn’t have like seen things about myself that are so true. Like, I don’t notice that. I don’t look at myself when I’m getting a picture taken though, you know, and for me that just is my smile. That’s just how I smile, and so it’s just something that I kind of realized was me. It’s not like a thing that I’m trying to do. It’s kind of been funny though because I sing that song and then when I do meet-and-greets and stuff people are like, ‘Can you smile in this one,’ and I’m like, ‘That is how I smile (laughs). That is my smile,’ you know?”

Devin has a lot to smile about these days because his debut single, “All On Me,” is a Top Five hit and climbing. He performed the song last night on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon during his debut appearance.