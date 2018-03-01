Photo: Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports

Walmart became the latest retailer to change its policy on guns on Wednesday evening. The company announced that it will no longer sell guns and ammo to anyone under 21 and will stop stocking toys and airsoft rifles that look like assault weapons.

The company said in a statement, “Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.”

Walmart’s change comes after Dick’s Sporting Goods made a similar move. That company also announced it was immediately halting the sales of all assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines. Walmart stopped the sale of assault-style weapons in 2015.

The changes come two weeks after 17 people died in a shooting spree at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, at the hands of a 19-year-old with an AR-15-type rifle.