March 1st is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day! Whether you prefer it smooth, chunky, or natural, peanut butter is the perfect addition to any snack. It goes with practically everything: crackers, pretzels, celery, carrots, apples, bananas, chocolate, and much more.

Did you know that the average child will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before he or she graduates high school? Peanut butter has been popular since the early 1900s, but no one knows who invented it. Today, it is an $800-million industry dominated by household names such as Jif, Skippy, and Peter Pan.

Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and healthy fats, and can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. For the healthiest choice, look for brands that have no oil or sugar added. Celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day with a delicious peanut butter snack in honor of the occasion!