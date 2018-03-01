March 1st is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day! Whether you prefer it smooth, chunky, or natural, peanut butter is the perfect addition to any snack. It goes with practically everything: crackers, pretzels, celery, carrots, apples, bananas, chocolate, and much more.
Did you know that the average child will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before he or she graduates high school? Peanut butter has been popular since the early 1900s, but no one knows who invented it. Today, it is an $800-million industry dominated by household names such as Jif, Skippy, and Peter Pan.
Peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and healthy fats, and can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. For the healthiest choice, look for brands that have no oil or sugar added. Celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day with a delicious peanut butter snack in honor of the occasion!
- Archibutyrophobia [[ar-KID-bu-tie-ROH-FO-bee-ah]] is the fear of getting peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth.
- Women and children like creamy peanut butter best.
- Men like chunky peanut butter best.
- The world’s largest peanut butter and jelly sandwich, made in Grand Saline, Texas, weighed 1,342 pounds.
- It takes one acre of peanuts to make 30,000 peanut butter sandwiches.
- We spend almost $800-million a year on peanut butter in the United States.
- If you took all the peanut butter that Americans eat in a year, it could coat the floor of the Grand Canyon.
- If you add the amount of straight peanut butter plus peanut butter products consumed in America each year, they’d weigh 1.5-billion pounds.
- Most peanut butters are vegan and gluten-free.
- The south has the best climate for growing peanuts in the United States:
- 60% are grown in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama
- Half of that 60% is used to make peanut butter.
- There’s a jar of peanut butter in 75% of the homes in America.
- Not everyone is crazy about peanut butter, especially those who are allergic to peanuts. About 1.3% of the American population is allergic to peanuts.