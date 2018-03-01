Maren Morris talks about being outspoken on social media. “Every time I say something a little more outspoken, it’s like, you lose 1,000 followers, but then, the ones that stick with you are really in it with you for good. People like to say, ‘You might wanna cool it, or you’ll end up like a Dixie Chick.’ And I’m like, ‘I just saw them in concert, and they are still as badass as they were back then, so there are worse ways to end up.’”

Maren will spend her summer traveling the globe with Irish pop star Niall Horan, opening on his Flicker World Tour.