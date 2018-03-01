Nominations were announced this morning for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards
First time Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton leads with 8 nominations, while Thomas Rhett has earned 6 including his second nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Keith Urban has 5 including his eighth nomination for Entertainer of the Year and Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each receive 4 with both being nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category.
Hosted by Reba McEntire, the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live on CBS April 15th from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
See the full list of nominees below:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Breaker – Little Big Town
California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Single Record of the Year
Better Man – Little Big Town
Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
I’ll Name The Dogs – Blake Shelton
Song of the Year
Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt / Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Female – Keith Urban / Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert / Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
Whiskey And You – Chris Stapleton / Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
Video of the Year
Black – Dierks Bentley
It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne
Legends – Kelsea Ballerini
Marry Me – Thomas Rhett
We Should Be Friends – Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Vocal Event of the Year
Craving You – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Dear Hate – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
The Fighter – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
What Ifs – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina