By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Country music superstar Reba McEntire will be returning as host of the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

McEntire has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s. She last hosted “country music’s party of the year” in 2012 along with Blake Shelton.

McEntire replaces Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, who hosted the last two ACM Awards.

The three-time Grammy winner has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and earned a record 35 No. 1 hit singles.

McEntire also learned that she was nominated for the 16th time in the female vocalist of the year category.

Earlier this year, McEntire became the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC.

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS.