A tweet was sent out that Taylor Swift is doing a show with Camila Cabello and the buzz is everywhere!! But is it just one show? The tweet was sent out then deleted by a Portland, Oregon radio station that teased an upcoming promotion that would send a listener to London to see Taylor and Camila at Wembley Stadium on June 22nd.

🚨 POP EMERGENCY: It’s confirmed, Camila Cabello WILL be opening up for Taylor Swift on tour!!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LjaB6jPlfP — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) March 1, 2018

Taylor fans took that tweet to heart wondering if this was a tease for Camila to be the opening act for Tay-Tay’s tour. Since then, there’s been silence. Nothing from Taylor’s camp or Camila’s people.

We know the two are friends and everyone would love to see Camila Cabello go on tour with Taylor Swift! What do you think of this? One show or could there be a tour in store? Tickets are still available for Taylor Swifts “Reputation Stadium Tour” with WYCD on Aug. 28th.