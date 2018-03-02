Photo: Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Applebee’s is continuing its trend of offering cheap drinks this month with a vodka lemonade for $2.

The restaurant chain, which offered $1 Bahama Mamas in February and $1 Long Island Iced Teas in December, announced the latest offer Thursday.

The $2 Absolut Vodka Lemonade is at participating locations every day during the month of March, according to a news release.

The recipe is simple, mixing lemonade with Absolut brand vodka in a 10 ounce mug, according to Money Magazine.

What’s better than a $2 lemonade? A $2 lemonade with Absolut Vodka in it. Introducing Applebee’s new #NeighborhoodDrink this month. pic.twitter.com/Vx11WaxPjh — Applebee's (@Applebees) March 1, 2018

The drink is available all day every day at participating restaurants for customers dining in. Prices may vary according to location.

Customers can locate a participating restaurant at the Applebee’s website.