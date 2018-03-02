Photo: Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(99.5 WYCD) — Applebee’s is continuing its trend of offering cheap drinks this month with a vodka lemonade for $2.
The restaurant chain, which offered $1 Bahama Mamas in February and $1 Long Island Iced Teas in December, announced the latest offer Thursday.
The $2 Absolut Vodka Lemonade is at participating locations every day during the month of March, according to a news release.
The recipe is simple, mixing lemonade with Absolut brand vodka in a 10 ounce mug, according to Money Magazine.
The drink is available all day every day at participating restaurants for customers dining in. Prices may vary according to location.
Customers can locate a participating restaurant at the Applebee’s website.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.