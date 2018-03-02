Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

Brantley Gilbert introduced his three-month-old son, Barrett, to his fans during his recent concert in Augusta, GA. He told the crowd, “Tonight being my first show in Georgia as a dad, I want y’all to meet somebody. Ladies and gentlemen this is Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert.” The audience greeted the baby with thunderous applause as he was carried out by Brantley’s wife, Amber. Barrett was sporting some large orange noise-canceling headphones. The singer shared a clip of the moment on social media writing, “Getting to share my work with my love @ambercochrangilbert and my boy…. #blessed.”

Brantley’s latest single, “Ones That Like Me,” sits in the Top 25 on the country charts.

