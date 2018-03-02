Filed Under:Detroit, metro detroit, St. Patrick's Day Party, Things To Do On St. Patrick's Day In Detroit, What To Do On St. Patrick's Day In Detroit, WYCD St. Patrick's Day, WYCD St. Patricks Day Party

Mark your calendars – St Patrick’s Day is Saturday, March 17!

99.5 WYCD will be broadcasting live at The Vintage House on Utica Road in Fraser starting at 7 a.m. when the doors open!

It’s LARGEST indoor and outdoor St Patrick’s Day event in Metro Detroit!

Here’s why YOU should come:

  • No Cover until noon
  • FREE Breakfast starting at 7 a.m.
  • FREE Rides home by Lavdas
  • Six DJs and live bands, featuring Parallel Fifth
  • Two heated tents
  • Famous O’Hara’s Corn Beef Sandwich’s will be served up for dine-in or takeout

2018 vinny flyer side 2 Join 99.5 WYCD At The Vintage House On St. Patricks Day!

