Mark your calendars – St Patrick’s Day is Saturday, March 17!
99.5 WYCD will be broadcasting live at The Vintage House on Utica Road in Fraser starting at 7 a.m. when the doors open!
It’s LARGEST indoor and outdoor St Patrick’s Day event in Metro Detroit!
Here’s why YOU should come:
- No Cover until noon
- FREE Breakfast starting at 7 a.m.
- FREE Rides home by Lavdas
- Six DJs and live bands, featuring Parallel Fifth
- Two heated tents
- Famous O’Hara’s Corn Beef Sandwich’s will be served up for dine-in or takeout
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.