By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Keith Urban will be spending a good portion of 2018 on the road promoting his new album Graffiti U.

Urban and special guest Kelsea Ballerini will be performing at DTE Energy Music Theater on Friday, June 22.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 9 on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Earlier this year, Urban shared the first single titled “Parallel Line,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran and a team of big-name songwriters.

Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge, Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid, Julia Michaels and Benjamin Levin also worked on the tune.

“I just loved the song the very first time I heard it – it just struck me as one of those kinds of songs that comes along very, very rarely,” Urban said in a prepared statement. “I grabbed my guitar, started playing it and it just fit. It felt so right for me and I was just anxious to get in the studio and get to work on it.”

Urban’s ninth studio album, Graffiti U, is scheduled for release later this year.

Check out Keith’s latest below.