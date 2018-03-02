By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

There’s a line in Luke Bryan’s new song, “Most People Are Good,” that says “most mamas ought to qualify for sainthood,” and he believes it wholeheartedly. So, how did his own mama react when she heard the tune for the first time?

Luke Bryan talks about playing “Most People Are Good” for his mom. “When I hear, ‘most mamas oughta qualify for sainthood,’ that’s one of the best lines I’ve ever heard in a song. You know, I’ll play my mother my new album before it comes out, and half the time, she’s scrambling, doing dishes or something, and she won’t listen. But I caught her in the truck, kinda had her attention, and I played her, “Most People Are Good.” I got a picture on my phone with a big ole paper towel over her face, crying. That line really hit her.”

Luke is out on his massive What Makes You Country tour for the next several months.

