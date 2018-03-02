Luke Bryan talks about playing “Most People Are Good” for his mom. “When I hear, ‘most mamas oughta qualify for sainthood,’ that’s one of the best lines I’ve ever heard in a song. You know, I’ll play my mother my new album before it comes out, and half the time, she’s scrambling, doing dishes or something, and she won’t listen. But I caught her in the truck, kinda had her attention, and I played her, “Most People Are Good.” I got a picture on my phone with a big ole paper towel over her face, crying. That line really hit her.”

Luke is out on his massive What Makes You Country tour for the next several months.