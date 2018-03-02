By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Michiganders tend to see their fair share of snow during the winter months.

Homeowners get to enjoy fresh snow for maybe five measly minutes before it’s time to go to work.

Then it’s all about pulling up the boots, taking out the shovels and heading outside to do the back-breaking work of shoveling it off their driveways and sidewalks for hours on end. What a pain!

One man has demonstrated a fun and useful technique on YouTube to make snow removal fun!

Alex Salt’s snow rolling has become a viral phenomenon online with some videos touting more than 7 million views.

The point is to start with a small snowball and push it forward, causing it to become larger and larger to clear a path in your driveway without using a shovel at all.

HOW TO TRY SNOW ROLLING:

Assess the scene. Looking for “wet snow” and 1-4 inches of it on the ground.

Toss your shovel aside!

Make an snowball that’s about 8-10 inches.

Start to roll by pushing the snowball away from you.

Keep rolling and try to keep it as circular as possible. An egg shape will make it tougher to push and may ultimately fall apart.

Reshape as you go, as needed.

Rest the final roll in a safe place. Push it over onto the ground so it’s not a safety hazard.

Above all, just roll with it!