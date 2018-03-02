Luke Bryan Made His Mama CryLuke Bryan made his mom cry recently with a special lyric in his latest, Most People Are Good

Stars React To The ACM NominationsThis year’s nominee take to social media after finding out about their ACM nods

Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour OpenersCamila Cabello and Charlie XCX will be joining when the tour gets underway May 8.

Reba McEntire To Return As Host For 2018 Academy Of Country Music AwardsMcEntire replaces Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, who hosted the last two ACM Awards.

RECAP VIDEO: Flyaway to Fun and Sun in Riviera Maya99.5 WYCD along with Delta Vacations & Tubby’s Sub Shops flew down to Hard Rock Riviera Maya with Dan + Shay and William Michael Morgan.

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to Police Dept. After Officer's DeathSgt. Pickney served the local police department for 29 years and suffered a heart attack on Feb. 22.

Rumor Mill! Camila Cabello Going on Tour With Taylor SwiftLooks like Taylor Swift may bring one of her closest friends on tour with her!

Dan + Shay Drop Music Video for 'Tequila'The video stars deaf actor, model and activist Nyle DiMarco and Instagram star Mica Von Turkovich.

Nominees Announced for the 53rd Academy of Country Music AwardsFirst time Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton leads with 8 nominations.

Devin Dawson's 'Dark Horse' Reveals Things About Him Even He Didn't Realize"People always ask why I wear black, Where'd I get my style and why I never smile in pictures . . ."