Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/countrymusicawardsarrivkk.013/1104041926
Last month, the groundhog spotted his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter, and Walker Hayes was not happy about it. He’s ready for spring.
Walker Hayes shares which season he’d break up with. “If I was going to break up with one season for a long… you know, that wouldn’t go away, it would definitely be hardcore winter. Unless we’re at a snow ski resort where there’s lots of fire places and hot tubs, I would break up with winter.”
Walker’s catchy tune “You Broke Up With Me” will be a great one to listen to with the windows down — once it warms up!
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.