By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — What do you do when the water company says you owe them $493, and you don’t believe it’s true? You pay the bill in pennies.

A water company claimed that a woman had a water leak and owed the money, so to cover her bill and in a sign of “peaceful protest” she paid in all pennies.

She even got a plumber to come out and check for a leak and nothing was found to verify the claims of the water company.

She took the pennies to the company to pay the bill and put it on video for everyone to see her peaceful protest.

