Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

Late last year, Jake Owen put his massive Nashville estate on the market and it sold much quicker than he anticipated. Because of this, he was left with nowhere to live. He had recently purchased a piece of property nearby, but he had yet to build a home on it.

So, he decided to downsize to an actual tiny house. “I am not lying to you. I live in a tiny house right now. It’s 400 square feet, and I love it. I don’t know. I’ve just… It’s really.. I don’t know. I like going through scenarios like this in my life. It teaches me certain things. And I realize that I had a lot of junk that I just acquired over the years, and now I don’t really… I don’t have all of that.”