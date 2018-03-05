Andor Bujdoso | Dreamstime

People cheat for all kinds of reasons, but it turns out, the profession you’re in might have an impact on being faithful. A new survey reveals that married people with certain careers are more likely to have an affair.

And who would know more about cheaters than Ashley Madison, the extramarital affairs site? The site that helps married folks cheat asked 1,074 of their members to fill out a survey about their jobs and found that the most popular career for cheating men is working in trade, so electricians, plumbers, and such. And for women? Medical professionals like doctors and nurses top the list.

“Jobs in trades often mean irregular hours and are often structured in shift work meaning it’s easier for men to fly under the radar when it comes to sneaking around with an affair partner,” Isabella Mise, Director of Communications at Ashley Madison, explains in a press release.

These are the top jobs for Ashley Madison’s cheating married men:

Trades – 29%

Information Technology – 12%

Entrepreneur – 11%

Retail and hospitality – 8%

Finance – 8%

Marketing and communications – 6%

And the top jobs for Ashley Madison’s cheating married women:

Medical – 23%

Education – 12%

Entrepreneur – 11%

Finance – 9%

Retail and hospitality – 9%

Source: Bustle