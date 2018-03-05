The 99.5 WYCD Ten Man Jam on February 21st, 2013 at Royal Oak Music Theatre featuring ten great acts sharing one stage! Sheryl Crow, Gary Allan, Maggie Rose, Drake White, The Henningsens, Chris Cagle, Brett Eldredge, Rachel Farley, Ashley Monroe, and Dustin Lynch (Photo By Steve Wiseman / 99.5 WYCD)

Get ready to have some fun with Sheryl Crow at the 2018 National Cherry Festival in beautiful Traverse City! The festival runs June 30th to July 7th. Sheryl Crow will be performing on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage on July 5, 2018.

Her band new album. ‘Be Myself’, is in stores now. For all the info on the Cherry Festival just click HERE!

Let’s have a Sheryl Crow moment!