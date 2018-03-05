“The Shape of Water” is walking away with the biggest accolade after last night’s Oscars. The film beat out nine others for “Best Picture.” Guillermo del Toro, the man behind the project, also nabbed Best Director.

Elsewhere, Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her work in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and used her speech to recognize all of the female nominees in the room.

Gary Oldman landed Best Actor for his role as Winston Churchill in the drama, “Darkest Hour.” Jordan Peele also made history by becoming the first African American to earn Best Original Screenplay for his movie, “Get Out.”