“The Shape of Water” is walking away with the biggest accolade after last night’s Oscars. The film beat out nine others for “Best Picture.” Guillermo del Toro, the man behind the project, also nabbed Best Director.
Elsewhere, Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her work in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and used her speech to recognize all of the female nominees in the room.
Gary Oldman landed Best Actor for his role as Winston Churchill in the drama, “Darkest Hour.” Jordan Peele also made history by becoming the first African American to earn Best Original Screenplay for his movie, “Get Out.”
- Other winners throughout the night were Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell, Disney’s “Coco,” “Dunkirk” and “Blade Runner 2049.”
- Many people may be wondering what an “inclusion rider” is after McDormand called for them after during her acceptance speech. An “inclusion rider” is a stipulation in an actor’s or actress’ contract that requires gender or racial equality in a film. McDormand also used her time on stage to honor all the women who were nominated for any Academy Award. She had them stand up and said that every one of them has a story to tell or a project that needs funding. She urged those in power in Hollywood to listen to those stories.
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.