Filed Under:Tim Mcgraw

Photo: imageSPACE / Sipa / USA Today

By Anthony Donatelli

Tim McGraw is voicing his appreciation for a handful of major retailers after they changed their policy on selling firearms.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell “assault-style rifles” and Walmart, Kroger and L.L. Bean have changed their company sales policies to not sell firearms to anyone under 21.

“Thank you Dick’s for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids!” McGraw wrote on Twitter, retweeting the company’s official statement.

