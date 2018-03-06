Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean has no time for parenting shamers. In case you missed it, Jason and Brittany took a quick trip to the Bahamas last week, and Brittany posted a picture from the plane, showing a photo of her son Memphis right by her side, writing, “Haven’t even left Nashville and I miss him so much it hurts.”

Well, social media being what it is, folks started blasting Brittany for taking a break from her son at this early an age, but she was quick to put them on notice.

“Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers… vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time,” she shared next to a picture from the trip. “IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE… do me a favor and unfollow me.” She added, “You will NOT be missed♥️ And for all the sweet, positive, happy people… we love you and thank you!!”