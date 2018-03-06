By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean has no time for parenting shamers. In case you missed it, Jason and Brittany took a quick trip to the Bahamas last week, and Brittany posted a picture from the plane, showing a photo of her son Memphis right by her side, writing, “Haven’t even left Nashville and I miss him so much it hurts.”

Well, social media being what it is, folks started blasting Brittany for taking a break from her son at this early an age, but she was quick to put them on notice.

“Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers… vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time,” she shared next to a picture from the trip. “IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE… do me a favor and unfollow me.” She added, “You will NOT be missed♥️ And for all the sweet, positive, happy people… we love you and thank you!!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live