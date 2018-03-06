Miranda Lambert celebrated a Pistol Annies reunion this weekend. The singer’s “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour hit Knoxville, Tennessee, Lexington, Kentucky and Cleveland, Ohio and she brought out her bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angeleena Presley for all three shows. The trio treated the crowd to “Hell on Heels,” the title track from their 2011 album, as well as “Takin’ Pills.”

“Knoxville, Lexington, Cleveland. Thank you for an incredible weekend,” Miranda wrote next to a photo with her gals, adding “#pistolannies#livinlikehippiestour.”

So far there’s no word on when an official Pistol Annies reunion, or new album, may be happening.