Miranda Lambert celebrated a Pistol Annies reunion this weekend. The singer’s “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour hit Knoxville, Tennessee, Lexington, Kentucky and Cleveland, Ohio and she brought out her bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angeleena Presley for all three shows. The trio treated the crowd to “Hell on Heels,” the title track from their 2011 album, as well as “Takin’ Pills.”
“Knoxville, Lexington, Cleveland. Thank you for an incredible weekend,” Miranda wrote next to a photo with her gals, adding “#pistolannies#livinlikehippiestour.”
So far there’s no word on when an official Pistol Annies reunion, or new album, may be happening.
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.