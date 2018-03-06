Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA8/14/2017 - File photo dated 01/06/2017 of Tom Cruise who has reportedly broke two bones in his leg when a stunt for the sixth Mission: Impossible movie went wrong. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Tom Cruise the superhero! What do you think of that? The buzz is out there!

This rumor is spinning fast. Tom Cruise as Green Lantern could actually happen! In fact, new reports reveal that Warner Brother’s is looking to the current Mission: Impossible director for a Green Lantern movie. Would that mean Cruise gets to star in the role of Green Lantern? Directors tend to work with actors they love.

We know Tom Cruise is an amazing actor and a guy who does his own stunts. At 55 is his superhero clock up? DC fans what do you think? Do you want to see Tom Cruise in the role of Hal Jordan?