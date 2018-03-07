(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Record Store day is happening again on April 21st, and there’s going to be plenty of great music fans are going to be anxious to get their hands on. This is the 11th year of Record Store Day, which aims to encourage shopping at independent stores around the globe.

Among the releases this year:

AC/DC , “Back In Black” (Cassette)

, “Back In Black” (Cassette) ABBA “Summer Night City” (Clear/Yellow Splatter 7”)

“Summer Night City” (Clear/Yellow Splatter 7”) The Allman Brothers Band , “Live At The Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970” (4LP 12″ vinyl – Individually Numbered – First Time on Vinyl)

, “Live At The Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970” (4LP 12″ vinyl – Individually Numbered – First Time on Vinyl) Arcade Fire , reissue their self-titled debut EP (the record’s first-ever vinyl release)

, reissue their self-titled debut EP (the record’s first-ever vinyl release) Big Audio Dynamite II, “On The Road Live ’92” (12″ Single – First Time on Vinyl)

“On The Road Live ’92” (12″ Single – First Time on Vinyl) David Bowie, “ David Bowie” (2LP Colored Vinyl)

David Bowie” (2LP Colored Vinyl) Jeff Buckley , Live At Sin-é: Legacy Edition (4LP 12″ vinyl – Individually Numbered – First Time on Vinyl)

, Live At Sin-é: Legacy Edition (4LP 12″ vinyl – Individually Numbered – First Time on Vinyl) Johnny Cash, “At Folsom Prison: Legacy Edition” (5LP 12″ vinyl – Individually Numbered – First Time on Vinyl)

“At Folsom Prison: Legacy Edition” (5LP 12″ vinyl – Individually Numbered – First Time on Vinyl) Bob Dylan & The Grateful Dead , “Dylan & The Dead” (LP – Red and Blue Tie-Die Vinyl)

, “Dylan & The Dead” (LP – Red and Blue Tie-Die Vinyl) Elton John, “ Good Morning To The Night “(LP Clear Vinyl)

Good Morning To The Night “(LP Clear Vinyl) Living Colour , “Live At CBGB’s, 12.19.89” (LP – First Time on Vinyl)

, “Live At CBGB’s, 12.19.89” (LP – First Time on Vinyl) The National , “Boxer (Live in Brussels)” (limited, 4,000 copies)

, “Boxer (Live in Brussels)” (limited, 4,000 copies) Pink Floyd , “The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn” (Mono) (LP)

, “The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn” (Mono) (LP) Elvis Presley , “The King In The Ring” (2LP – Individually Numbered – Red Vinyl – First Time on Vinyl)

, “The King In The Ring” (2LP – Individually Numbered – Red Vinyl – First Time on Vinyl) Rage Against The Machine , “Democratic National Convention 2000” (LP – First Time on Vinyl)

, “Democratic National Convention 2000” (LP – First Time on Vinyl) Soundgarden “A-Sides” (2LP Colored Vinyl)

“A-Sides” (2LP Colored Vinyl) Bruce Springsteen , “Greatest Hits” (2LP – Individually Numbered – Red Vinyl)

, “Greatest Hits” (2LP – Individually Numbered – Red Vinyl) U2 , a 12-inch containing Beck ’s remix of their track “Lights of Home”.

, a 12-inch containing ’s remix of their track “Lights of Home”. The Who, “The Kids Are Alright “(2LP Colored Vinyl)

For a complete list, as well as participating stores, click here.

Source: Record Store Day