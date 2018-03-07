Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie. Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia
Luke Bryan is out promoting “American Idol” yesterday and stopped by “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly & Ryan.”
On “GMA” Luke admitted that he’s been feeling a bit of pressure on “AI,” sharing, “I mean, I have laid awake… worrying about, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ with some of these contestants,” he shared. “It’s so critical.”
Luke says he found it hard to criticize other singers, noting “it’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart,” but in the end he realized he had to, offering, “It’s what you signed up for.”
- Meanwhile, during his visit to “Live with Kelly & Ryan,” Luke admitted to sneaking in a little booze to help him get through auditions. “”I had a beer. One beer,” he joked. “Hey, I figure all my fans drink beer and listen to me. I figure, I can sit back, have a beer, watch some contestants.”
