Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie. Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Luke Bryan is out promoting “American Idol” yesterday and stopped by “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly & Ryan.”

On “GMA” Luke admitted that he’s been feeling a bit of pressure on “AI,” sharing, “I mean, I have laid awake… worrying about, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ with some of these contestants,” he shared. “It’s so critical.”

Luke says he found it hard to criticize other singers, noting “it’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart,” but in the end he realized he had to, offering, “It’s what you signed up for.”