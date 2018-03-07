By Nathan Vicar

Tickets to Keith Urban’s concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 22 officially go on-sale this Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m.

However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, March 8, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Pre-sale information:

Thursday, March 8, starting at 10 a.m.

Link: click here for tickets

Password: URBYCD

Kelsea Ballerini will be joining Urban on his Graffiti U Tour.

Earlier this year, Urban shared the first single from his new album, Graffiti U, titled “Parallel Line,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran and a team of big-name songwriters.

Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge, Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid, Julia Michaels and Benjamin Levin also worked on the tune.

Urban’s ninth studio album, Graffiti U, is scheduled for release later this year.