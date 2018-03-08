By Nathan Vicar
(99.5 WYCD) — Imagine owning an Amazon Echo and in the middle of the night you hear laughter. From Alexa.
That is what’s happening to Alexa device owners.
Over the last several weeks, Alexa users have reported that their devices have been freaking them out with “creepy” laughter.
Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the crazy behavior.
“So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me,” Twitter user @CaptHandlebar wrote Feb. 22 with a video of Alexa chuckling unprompted.
For at least one unlucky Alexa device, the phantom laughs were the end of the line.
“Our Alexa lit up and laughed for no reason. She didn’t even say anything, just laughed,” Taylor Wade tweeted. “We unplugged her.”
In a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.” In the meantime, Alexa-enabled device owners may want to unplug their speakers just in case.