By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Imagine owning an Amazon Echo and in the middle of the night you hear laughter. From Alexa.

That is what’s happening to Alexa device owners.

Over the last several weeks, Alexa users have reported that their devices have been freaking them out with “creepy” laughter.

Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the crazy behavior.

“So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me,” Twitter user @CaptHandlebar wrote Feb. 22 with a video of Alexa chuckling unprompted.

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh… there’s a good chance I get murdered tonight. — Gavin Hightower (@GavinHightower) February 26, 2018

For at least one unlucky Alexa device, the phantom laughs were the end of the line.

“Our Alexa lit up and laughed for no reason. She didn’t even say anything, just laughed,” Taylor Wade tweeted. “We unplugged her.”

so my mom & I are just sitting in the living room, neither of us said a word & our Alexa lit up and laughed for no reason. she didn’t even say anything, just laughed. we unplugged her. — taylor wade (@taylorkatelynne) March 5, 2018

In a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.” In the meantime, Alexa-enabled device owners may want to unplug their speakers just in case.