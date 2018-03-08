Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

The Country Music Hall of Fame is set to launch a new exhibit dedicated to today’s country music, and several stars came out for a preview. “American Currents: The Music of 2017” features instruments, stage wear and more from artists like Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Isbell and more.

“It’s awesome to be here. John and I used to work here in the Hall of Fame. We would roam the halls here and dream of the day we would ever have a chance of having something in the Hall of Fame, or hopefully one day being Hall of Famers,” TJ Osborne explained. “Walking in here and actually seeing our hard work and many years of being broke and thinking it was impossible come to fruition. It’s kind of hard to put in words, really.”

Florida Georgia Line was also on hand for the preview, and shared their pride in the diversity of country music. “It’s a genre that we’re really proud of,” Tyler Hubbard shares. “We’re really proud to be part of a genre that’s so open-minded and willing to accept good songs, regardless of if it fits in the exact mold you would expect or not.”

“American Currents: The Music of 2017” officially opens tomorrow and is set to run through the end of the year.