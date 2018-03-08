By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under:Alcoholic Coca-Cola

Photo: Dreamstime

After over 125 years in the beverage business, Coca Cola is hitting the hard stuff. The soft drink giant is coming out with its first alcoholic drink ever, but before you get too excited, it’s only being sold in Japan.

The new boozy beverage will be a take on the country’s popular Chu-Hi cocktail, which are sparkling drinks made with an alcohol called shochu. These drinks are sometimes classified with “alcopops” like Mike’s Hard Lemonade or Smirnoff Ice and usually have an alcohol content similar to beer. And while the still-unnamed product will probably be big in Japan, the president of Coca-Cola’s Japan business unit doesn’t think we should expect to see it in the rest of the world.

Source: New York Daily News

