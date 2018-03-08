Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Dierks Bentley wants your help.

The country star has put out a call for fans to send him photos of “everyday female heroes” that he’ll incorporate into his performance of “Women, Amen” at this year’s ACM Awards.

Related: Dierks Bentley Unveils New ‘Desert Sun’ Clothing Line



The singer offers “mom, sister, wife, relative, friend, co-worker, doctor, teammate, coach” as examples of the kinds of women who will qualify, with the chosen photos flashed on a big screen behind Bentley during the performance.

Images should be taken on a solid neutral colored background and must be posted via Twitter or Instagram with the official hashtag #WomanAmenACM by Wednesday, April 4. Complete program rules and additional ideas can be found here.

The 2018 ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will be broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on CBS.