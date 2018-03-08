Photo: Dreamstime
By Nathan Vicar
(99.5 WYCD) — Here’s something to make you smile: a funny video of cows is currently enchanting Reddit.
In the video, posted by user hang-loose to r/funny on Wednesday, a little girl plays a nice tune on her accordion. She is crouched next to a field of cows.
Before long, it’s clear that these cows love the accordion music. Steadily, they move closer and closer to the fence.
It’s shocking they didn’t break into applause.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
