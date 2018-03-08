Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Here’s something to make you smile: a funny video of cows is currently enchanting Reddit.

In the video, posted by user hang-loose to r/funny on Wednesday, a little girl plays a nice tune on her accordion. She is crouched next to a field of cows.

Before long, it’s clear that these cows love the accordion music. Steadily, they move closer and closer to the fence.

It’s shocking they didn’t break into applause.