Filed Under:Accordion Video, Cows, Cows Run, Cows Run Toward Accordion Tune, Cows Run Video

Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Here’s something to make you smile: a funny video of cows is currently enchanting Reddit.

In the video, posted by user hang-loose to r/funny on Wednesday, a little girl plays a nice tune on her accordion. She is crouched next to a field of cows.

Before long, it’s clear that these cows love the accordion music. Steadily, they move closer and closer to the fence.

It’s shocking they didn’t break into applause.

Cows absolutely adore accordion music. from funny

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live